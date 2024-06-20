Fri 9:25 | June is busting out all over, and gardeners need to be ready

© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Food and Agriculture
The Jefferson Exchange

June is busting out all over, and gardeners need to be ready

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 20, 2024

Summer is here, and things should be growing in area gardens, growing like gangbusters. Except there are a few things that might get in the way: It might get very hot very fast, which was a feature of early June. And even when the plants are not very active, the bugs sure can be.

We take up these and other early-summer gardening issues in a new edition of Garden For Life. Grace Florjancic, who coordinates the Master Gardener program in Jackson County, returns for more answers to our questions about how to make things grow well, and what to do when they don't.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
