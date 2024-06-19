Thu 9 AM | The financial reasons for an Oregon newspaper chain cutting services and jobs

June 4th could be called Black Monday in Oregon journalism. That's the day two chains owning multiple newspapers across the state announced changes, and not the kind companies are proud to announce. Pamplin Media Group in Portland announced the sale of its entire collection of newspapers to a Mississippi company, and company operators said they expected some "belt tightening."

The story goes beyond tightening to actual cutting at EO Media, which owns the Rogue Valley Times and other newspapers across Oregon. All of them will be reducing print frequency, and 28 layoffs are expected, with the company potentially up for sale.

Heidi Wright, Publisher and CEO at The Bulletin in Bend, EO's flagship, visits the JX with details of the plans and the reasons for them.