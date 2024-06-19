© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Ashland group unveils opera-on-film story of Latino life in Rogue Valley

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 19, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Ashland-based Anima Mundi Productions has gained a reputation for staging new, original operas based on the stories of real people. The latest work from AMP goes a step further, coming out as an opera on film.

Dreams Have No Borders is a story of Latino immigrant families in the Rogue Valley, fictionalized but based on interviews with real people and the circumstances--like the Almeda fire--they have encountered. It is sung in English and Spanish and shot on stages in the Rogue Valley, and it premieres at Ashland's Varsity Theatre on Saturday (June 22nd).

We get details on the creation of "Dreams" from AMP co-producers Ethan Gans-Morse and Tiziana DellaRovere, with Virginia Camberos from Unite Oregon, the social justice group.

