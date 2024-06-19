Thu 9:25 | Amateur (aka "ham") radio thrives in Oregon in Internet age

The Internet, and social media particularly, made it easy for anyone with a web connection to talk to the entire world. Kind of like what local terrestrial broadcasters do, but with a potentially much greater reach. Somehow, broadcasting has survived, both the professional and the amateur kind.

Amateur radio operators--it's okay to call it "ham radio"--are still numerous, with 20,000 or so hams in Oregon alone. They practice communicating with each other, in emergencies and not, and get to celebrate Amateur Radio Week in Oregon this week.

A big Field Day exercise over the weekend caps the celebration. We talk to Oregon hams Charlie Boening (K7AKT) and Cyndi Albro (KK7AZD) about their work.