The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Amateur (aka "ham") radio thrives in Oregon in Internet age

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 19, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

The Internet, and social media particularly, made it easy for anyone with a web connection to talk to the entire world. Kind of like what local terrestrial broadcasters do, but with a potentially much greater reach. Somehow, broadcasting has survived, both the professional and the amateur kind.

Amateur radio operators--it's okay to call it "ham radio"--are still numerous, with 20,000 or so hams in Oregon alone. They practice communicating with each other, in emergencies and not, and get to celebrate Amateur Radio Week in Oregon this week.

A big Field Day exercise over the weekend caps the celebration. We talk to Oregon hams Charlie Boening (K7AKT) and Cyndi Albro (KK7AZD) about their work.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
