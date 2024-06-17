© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Oregon's successes and failures in caring for its children

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 17, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

A recent ranking of how well the states care for their children put Oregon in the "best" category for health (at number 12; California is 10). But the same ranking put Oregon in the "worst" category for education (number 43, California at 35).

Clearly there is some work to do in improving lives for children in both of our states. Our Children Oregon takes a number of approaches to pushing Oregon higher on any and all lists. OCO Executive Director Jenifer Wagley talks about the recent report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, and what's being done to improve Oregon's standing.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
