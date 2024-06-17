Tue 9:25 | Oregon's successes and failures in caring for its children

A recent ranking of how well the states care for their children put Oregon in the "best" category for health (at number 12; California is 10). But the same ranking put Oregon in the "worst" category for education (number 43, California at 35).

Clearly there is some work to do in improving lives for children in both of our states. Our Children Oregon takes a number of approaches to pushing Oregon higher on any and all lists. OCO Executive Director Jenifer Wagley talks about the recent report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, and what's being done to improve Oregon's standing.