© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Port Orford author says it's time to think differently about floods

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 14, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Most of the time--especially in our part of the world--we're grateful for rain. Unless it just keeps on coming, soaking the ground and making rivers rise. Which happens more and more as Earth's climate changes. So plenty of people are questioning the wisdom of consistently rebuilding communities ravaged by flood, without moving away from the source of the water.

Tim Palmer, an outdoor writer living in Port Orford, is one of them. He looks back at the American approach to "taming" mighty rivers and other bodies of water, and sees where we might do things differently. Palmer's latest book is Seek Higher Ground: The Natural Solution to Our Urgent Flooding Crisis. We get into the details in the author's visit to the JX.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team