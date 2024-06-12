Thu 9 AM | Before education, an education in student loan rates

It's a rare college student today who can afford to pay for college without the aid of student loans. And it should come as no surprise that interest rates on the loans have risen, as the Federal Reserve pushed up its rates, and most others followed.

So what WILL a student loan cost over time, at an interest rate of 6% rather than 5%? Brian Walsh has some answers in that realm. He works for SoFi, the online bank with a long history in student loans. We talk about current rates, and what options students have as they consider taking on debt for higher education.