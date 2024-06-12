© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Before education, an education in student loan rates

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 12, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

It's a rare college student today who can afford to pay for college without the aid of student loans. And it should come as no surprise that interest rates on the loans have risen, as the Federal Reserve pushed up its rates, and most others followed.

So what WILL a student loan cost over time, at an interest rate of 6% rather than 5%? Brian Walsh has some answers in that realm. He works for SoFi, the online bank with a long history in student loans. We talk about current rates, and what options students have as they consider taking on debt for higher education.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
