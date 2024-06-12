Thu 9:40 | Pop culture still popping: 60s sitcoms still captivate fans

Take this quick quiz: In what TV show did a character with a German accent frequently say "I know NOTHING!"? Bonus points if you can identify the character, Sergeant Schultz, but you win the prize if you guessed "Hogan's Heroes."

American prisoners of war in a German camp may seem like a tricky subject for a comedy show, but it lasted six seasons, starting in 1965. One man, Brian Young, even wrote a book, Hogan's Heroes: The Definitive Episode Guide. Young takes his book tour to the Rogue Valley this week for two events, accompanied by Marlyn Mason, a guest star in a few episodes.