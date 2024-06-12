© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
History
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Pop culture still popping: 60s sitcoms still captivate fans

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 12, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Take this quick quiz: In what TV show did a character with a German accent frequently say "I know NOTHING!"? Bonus points if you can identify the character, Sergeant Schultz, but you win the prize if you guessed "Hogan's Heroes."

American prisoners of war in a German camp may seem like a tricky subject for a comedy show, but it lasted six seasons, starting in 1965. One man, Brian Young, even wrote a book, Hogan's Heroes: The Definitive Episode Guide. Young takes his book tour to the Rogue Valley this week for two events, accompanied by Marlyn Mason, a guest star in a few episodes.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team