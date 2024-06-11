Wed 9:40 | The fate of extension services in Josephine County

The Oregon State University Extension Service presence in Josephine County has been hanging by a thread. Services are still provided, but largely from money in the bank.

Josephine County Commissioners, unhappy with the 4-H program, did not collect the property tax that provides the regular income for extension in the county. A budget hearing Tuesday gave supporters and opponents of the program a chance to discuss its fate in the fiscal year starting July 1st.

We hear about the session and the aftermath in a conversation with Kris Elliott, Interim Director of OSU Extension, and Southern Region Director Jamie Davis.

