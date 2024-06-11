© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | The fate of extension services in Josephine County

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 11, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

The Oregon State University Extension Service presence in Josephine County has been hanging by a thread. Services are still provided, but largely from money in the bank.

Josephine County Commissioners, unhappy with the 4-H program, did not collect the property tax that provides the regular income for extension in the county. A budget hearing Tuesday gave supporters and opponents of the program a chance to discuss its fate in the fiscal year starting July 1st.

We hear about the session and the aftermath in a conversation with Kris Elliott, Interim Director of OSU Extension, and Southern Region Director Jamie Davis.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
