Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Peter Bay takes up the Britt baton anew

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 10, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
Peter Bay shares 2024 conducting duties with Alexandra Arrieche

What are you up to this summer? For Peter Bay, the answer to the question was something like "I have a little time open."

So Bay, who spent two decades conducting the Britt Festival Orchestra in Jacksonville, is coming back for half of this summer's orchestra concerts. He'll also help in the search for a permanent music director, a position left open by the departure of Teddy Abrams.

Peter Bay visits with details of his brief Rogue Valley homecoming.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
