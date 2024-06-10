Tue 9:40 | Peter Bay takes up the Britt baton anew

What are you up to this summer? For Peter Bay, the answer to the question was something like "I have a little time open."

So Bay, who spent two decades conducting the Britt Festival Orchestra in Jacksonville, is coming back for half of this summer's orchestra concerts. He'll also help in the search for a permanent music director, a position left open by the departure of Teddy Abrams.

Peter Bay visits with details of his brief Rogue Valley homecoming.

