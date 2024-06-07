© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
History
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Historian brings the story of Willamette Valley tribes up to the present day

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 7, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

The rich history of the Willamette Valley, home to the tribes of Kalapuya, Chinook, Molalla, and more has been largely unrecorded or incomplete.

In his book, Tribal Histories of the Willamette Valley, Oregon Indigenous historian David G. Lewis highlights Native perspectives about the region. The book is a challenge to the historical trend of ignoring or minimizing the impact of colonization in Oregon on its Indigenous residents, and a challenge towards the tendency to homogenize all Native American tribes.

As a Grand Ronde tribal member, Lewis is able to connect the past to the present and tell the story through the current day. Charlie Zimmermann interviews the author.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX NextNative American News
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team