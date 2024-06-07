Mon 9:25 | Historian brings the story of Willamette Valley tribes up to the present day

The rich history of the Willamette Valley, home to the tribes of Kalapuya, Chinook, Molalla, and more has been largely unrecorded or incomplete.

In his book, Tribal Histories of the Willamette Valley, Oregon Indigenous historian David G. Lewis highlights Native perspectives about the region. The book is a challenge to the historical trend of ignoring or minimizing the impact of colonization in Oregon on its Indigenous residents, and a challenge towards the tendency to homogenize all Native American tribes.

As a Grand Ronde tribal member, Lewis is able to connect the past to the present and tell the story through the current day. Charlie Zimmermann interviews the author.