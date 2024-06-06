© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | The news heats up just as the weather gets warm

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 6, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

Grants Pass can't seem to stay out of the news about federal court proceedings. While the Supreme Court mulls a homeless camping case, a pair of educators asked an appeals court to reinstate their lawsuit against the Grants Pass School District, which had dismissed them (and later rehired them).

That is just one story that kept JPR News reporters busy this week. The list only grows from there. News Director Erik Neumann gathers reporters Roman Battaglia and Justin Higginbottom for another edition of The Debrief.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
