Fri 9 AM | The news heats up just as the weather gets warm

Grants Pass can't seem to stay out of the news about federal court proceedings. While the Supreme Court mulls a homeless camping case, a pair of educators asked an appeals court to reinstate their lawsuit against the Grants Pass School District, which had dismissed them (and later rehired them).

That is just one story that kept JPR News reporters busy this week. The list only grows from there. News Director Erik Neumann gathers reporters Roman Battaglia and Justin Higginbottom for another edition of The Debrief.