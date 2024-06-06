Fri 9:40 | Answering the question 'what is a Glitterfox?'

The days are long, the nights are short, and the music seems to be coming from every direction. Such is summer in our region, with many opportunities for sampling musical acts in many venues, both indoors and out.

Josh Gross peruses the June calendar for some of the musical highlights, compiling them for our regular visit, Rogue Sounds. Listen for samples of sounds both familiar and fresh.

The list for this month:

June 7 - The Music of Frank Ellis at Art Bop in Talent

June 8 - Glitterfox at Britt in Jacksonville

June 10 - Challenger Deep at The Dip in Redding

June 16 - Blind Pilot at Fry Family Farm in Medford

June 22 - Igor and Red Elvises at Johnny B’s in Medford"

