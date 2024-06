Imagine a vacation in a beautiful place, that someone else pays for. Just one catch: you have to do some work while you're there.

In the latest edition of The Creative Way, Host Vanessa Finney visits with Science Illustrator Serena Richelle at Hyatt Lake. Richelle is camping as part of a two-week Artist Residency program organized annually by the BLM. Listen for details of the residency, and how the artist is spending it.