Thu 9 AM | ALICE, or the working poor, and how they fall behind

If you want a picture of how the working poor are doing in our country, go ask ALICE. It's not a song, it's a term used by the United Way, and ALICE stands for stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed... meaning the people who work for a living but don't make enough money to live on.

United Way in the Pacific Northwest shows about a third of Oregon households in the ALICE category in a recent report.

Jim Cooper, President and CEO of UW of the PNW, talks to us about the measures of ALICE, and why so many working people don't get enough from work to pay for life.