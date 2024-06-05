Thu 9:40 | Celebrating cellulose: Southern Oregon VegFest is back

Herbivores in the Rogue Valley waited a long time for a "veg fest" to arrive. Now the case can be made that it's annual, since Southern Oregon VegFest marks a return to Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary, Sunday June 9th.

The farm is an appropriate place for the gathering, since it is a place of refuge for animals that will not be eaten. Vegans and vegetarians and anyone else is welcome to come celebrate eating and growing vegetables. Hadassah DeJack-Reynolds runs the sanctuary; she and Johanna Talley are the co-founders of VegFest and our guests.