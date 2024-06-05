© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Food and Agriculture
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Celebrating cellulose: Southern Oregon VegFest is back

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 5, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Herbivores in the Rogue Valley waited a long time for a "veg fest" to arrive. Now the case can be made that it's annual, since Southern Oregon VegFest marks a return to Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary, Sunday June 9th.

The farm is an appropriate place for the gathering, since it is a place of refuge for animals that will not be eaten. Vegans and vegetarians and anyone else is welcome to come celebrate eating and growing vegetables. Hadassah DeJack-Reynolds runs the sanctuary; she and Johanna Talley are the co-founders of VegFest and our guests.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
