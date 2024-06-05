© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Housing
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Redding show up on list of 100 best places to live in USA

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 5, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

A recent list of the best places to live in the USA put pointers on both Redding and Medford. Livability.com puts out the list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in US, taking a number of factors into a formula that shows optimal places to live.

For Redding, the combination of plenty to do, indoors and out, plus an average home price lower than much of California, led the list of attributes. We get a response to the listing from Rebecca Baer, the CEO at the Shasta Economic Development Corporation.

