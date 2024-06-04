© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Fire season starts, and so do the warnings about fire prevention and preparation

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 4, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Snowpack was good, reservoirs are up, and spring was fairly cool and moist. No matter, because fire season was bound to start sometime, and it started in Southern Oregon on June 1st, by the calendar of the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Despite a host of destructive fires in recent years--2020 as the prime example--reminders are still in order. And the Oregon State Fire Marshal and Oregon Department of Emergency Managementare already making those reminders. For one thing: the warnings about safe use of July 4th fireworks have already begun. We get further preparation advice from Kassie Keller at the OSFM and Patence Winningham at OEM.

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextWildfire 2024
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
