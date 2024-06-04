Wed 9:40 | Fire season starts, and so do the warnings about fire prevention and preparation

Snowpack was good, reservoirs are up, and spring was fairly cool and moist. No matter, because fire season was bound to start sometime, and it started in Southern Oregon on June 1st, by the calendar of the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Despite a host of destructive fires in recent years--2020 as the prime example--reminders are still in order. And the Oregon State Fire Marshal and Oregon Department of Emergency Managementare already making those reminders. For one thing: the warnings about safe use of July 4th fireworks have already begun. We get further preparation advice from Kassie Keller at the OSFM and Patence Winningham at OEM.