Fri 9 AM | Mailing it in, and other major stories of the week

Pause is not the same thing as stop, and stop does not mean rolling back. The distinctions are important, because the US Postal Service has agreed to pause its process of reallocating mail flows between regional centers. The process has already sent mail processing functions from Medford and Eugene to Portland and slowed some mail down. Senator Ron Wyden complained about the situation in Medford this week.

That's just one story of many covered by JPR News reporters, who gather once again to discuss the week's news: it's a new edition of The Debrief.