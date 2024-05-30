© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Mailing it in, and other major stories of the week

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 30, 2024 at 10:20 AM PDT

Pause is not the same thing as stop, and stop does not mean rolling back. The distinctions are important, because the US Postal Service has agreed to pause its process of reallocating mail flows between regional centers. The process has already sent mail processing functions from Medford and Eugene to Portland and slowed some mail down. Senator Ron Wyden complained about the situation in Medford this week.

That's just one story of many covered by JPR News reporters, who gather once again to discuss the week's news: it's a new edition of The Debrief.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
