Fri 9:40 | SOU Choir's Spring Concert, capAble focuses on accessibility

While there have been efforts to make live performances more accessible to disabled audience members, large events, concerts, and festivals aren't always the most welcoming to disabled patrons. The SOU Choir's Spring Concert aims to highlight accessibility and center the voices of people who navigate the world differently.

JPR's Creative Way host, Vanessa Finney speaks with Choir Director Jerron Jorgensen about the upcoming concert and how to make live performances more welcoming.

