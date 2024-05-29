Thu 9:25 | Happy birthday (#100) to the Greensprings Highway

If you get carsick, Oregon Highway 66--Greensprings Highway--is a logical place to get that queasy feeling, with its many hills and curves. Now imagine getting from west of the Cascades to Klamath Falls when there was no such road.

It was a fact until just a century ago, and now it's time to celebrate the highway that made Klamath Falls less isolated from Western Oregon.

Southern Oregon Historical Society and the Klamath County Museums are teaming up for some commemorations of the centennial of the Greensprings Highway, including an on-the-road party on June 1.

Anna Sloan from SOHS and Todd Kepple at the Klamath Museums join us with details of the events.

