Wed 9 AM | Financially ailing Oregon school districts make case for more funding

The looming end of the school year also signals the approach of a new fiscal year, and it is not a happy new year for many districts. Medford School District alone is looking at $15 Million in budget cuts over the next two years.

The district joined with other large districts around the state to make a video presentation to the state, urging legislators to improve funding for all Oregon schools. The districts making the plea are Medford, Bend-La Pine, Salem-Keizer, and Portland. We bring in half of the participants to explore the issues; our guests are Medford Superintendent Bret Champion andBend-La Pine Superintendent Steve Cook.

