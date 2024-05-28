© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Financially ailing Oregon school districts make case for more funding

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 28, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

The looming end of the school year also signals the approach of a new fiscal year, and it is not a happy new year for many districts. Medford School District alone is looking at $15 Million in budget cuts over the next two years.

The district joined with other large districts around the state to make a video presentation to the state, urging legislators to improve funding for all Oregon schools. The districts making the plea are Medford, Bend-La Pine, Salem-Keizer, and Portland. We bring in half of the participants to explore the issues; our guests are Medford Superintendent Bret Champion andBend-La Pine Superintendent Steve Cook.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team