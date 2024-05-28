© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Race and Ethnicity
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Why people who share values vote differently from each other

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 28, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
Mike Green Common Ground Conversations
Mike Green Common Ground Conversations

Discrimination is, in theory, illegal in America. But that doesn't stop people from thinking of themselves as parts of identity groups... and thinking of other people as not belonging to their group.

Mike Green from Common Ground Conversations in Medford has been exploring why white and Black women voters often take opposite votes on candidates and issues, despite sharing some very important values. Mike's latest conversation is with Gabi Johnsen, who is both active in the Christian community in Grants Pass and a leader in the local campaign of the Oregon Remembrance Project, confronting the city's past as a "sundown town."

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
