© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Kindergarten vaccine exemptions hit a record high in Oregon

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 27, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

There are many red dots on the map of Oregon K-12schools and their vaccination rates. The red dots show that fewer than 80% of children in a school have received all of their required vaccinations. Oregon Health Authority recently noted that non-medical exemptions from vaccines among kindergarteners in the state are at a record high.

So who gets to claim non-medical exemptions, and for how long? We get a refresher course on why people request exemptions from vaccinations, and the resulting effects on public health, in a chat with Stacy Matthews, immunization school law coordinator at OHA.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team