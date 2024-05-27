Tue 9:40 | Homeless on four legs: the work of Rogue Valley Street Dogs
We have more than people living on the streets, we also have pets living with many of those people. It's hard enough to care for a pet in a real home, harder still without such a home. So Rogue Valley Street Dogs works with pet owners living homeless, to provide some care and food and spay/neuter for the pets who are their companions.
RVSD is a nonprofit that accomplishes its work with volunteers and a tight budget. We visit with Laurie Cuddy from the project to get a sense of what it takes to provide a boost to pets who have people, just no permanent homes to share with them.