The Jefferson Exchange

Memorial Day |The waning days of 'The Great War'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 24, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Memorial Day is about honoring the people who have died while serving the country in the military. So we dug into the archives for a JX segment appropriate to the day. The result: a chat from 2021 about events of a century before.

Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith are the guests, the authors of the book War Fever: Boston, Baseball, and America in the Shadow of the Great War. The book is set in the fall of 1918, when World War I was still raging, and the Spanish flu was also killing people in large numbers.

Three major figures of the time in Boston are featured, and Babe Ruth is one of them. Enjoy this glimpse into an America that our great-grandparents would recognize.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
