Douglas Fir deaths, restricting natural gas use in Ashland, and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2025

On the Debrief, JPR News reporters gather in the JX studio to add some details to the week's issues and events, and what it took to cover them. This week's stories include a Douglas Fir tree die-off in southwestern Oregon, restricting natural gas use in Ashland, and a look at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival's 2025 season.

Our panel of reporters consists of Jane Vaughan, Justin Higginbottom, and Roman Battaglia.