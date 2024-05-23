© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Douglas Fir deaths, restricting natural gas use in Ashland, and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2025

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 23, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

On the Debrief, JPR News reporters gather in the JX studio to add some details to the week's issues and events, and what it took to cover them. This week's stories include a Douglas Fir tree die-off in southwestern Oregon, restricting natural gas use in Ashland, and a look at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival's 2025 season.

Our panel of reporters consists of Jane Vaughan, Justin Higginbottom, and Roman Battaglia.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
