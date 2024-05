As part of its Wednesdays at the movies series featuring curated films, the Ashland International Film Festival is presenting, T-Rex. Its a 2015 documentary film about Claressa Shields, a 17-year old from Flint, Michigan who dreamed of being the first woman in history to win a gold medal in Olympic boxing.

Creative Way host Vanessa Finney speaks with AIFF Executive Director Jim Fredericks, filmmaker Gary Kout, and T-Rex director Drea Cooper.