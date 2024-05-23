Fri 9:25 | How our ancient ancestors' handling of climate change can inform us today

The climate changed, and the people had to move. It's an old story on the planet Earth, one well documented through both the physical sciences and through archaeological discoveries from old human communities.

Todd Braje at the University of Oregon brings both disciplines together in his book Understanding Imperiled Earth: How Archaeology and Human History Can Inform Our Planet’s Future.

Chelsea Rose from the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology delves into the book in a new edition of Underground History, finding connections between today's environmental news and events in human societies from long ago.

