Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Ashland steps closer to a new city water treatment plant

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 22, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

The City of Ashland's water treatmentonce consisted of a screen over a water intake from Ashland Creek. Water and modern regulations require a bit more these days, and the city has been working for more than a decade toward getting its water treatment plant out of narrow, slide-prone Ashland Creek Canyon.

Now a plan and the potential funding--from the federal government--have taken shape, and city voters may get to vote on the package later this year. Scott Fleury is Ashland's Public Works Director; he talks to the JX about the details of the water treatment plans, and about why there's some confusion over the funding mechanism.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
