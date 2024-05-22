Thu 9 AM | Ashland steps closer to a new city water treatment plant

The City of Ashland's water treatmentonce consisted of a screen over a water intake from Ashland Creek. Water and modern regulations require a bit more these days, and the city has been working for more than a decade toward getting its water treatment plant out of narrow, slide-prone Ashland Creek Canyon.

Now a plan and the potential funding--from the federal government--have taken shape, and city voters may get to vote on the package later this year. Scott Fleury is Ashland's Public Works Director; he talks to the JX about the details of the water treatment plans, and about why there's some confusion over the funding mechanism.