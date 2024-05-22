© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Oregon native brings his music (and piano) to scenic spots in the West

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 22, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Have Steinway, will travel. Hunter Noack is highly proficient on the piano, and he wants to share his music with places that might not get a lot of musical performances. So he tows a Steinway grand piano across the West, performing his music in front of breathtaking scenic backdrops like Mount Shasta and Applegate Lake.

The series is called In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild. The Applegate concert--sold out, sorry--is coming up Sunday, and we take a few moments to visit with Hunter Noack, an Oregon native, about his journeys.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
