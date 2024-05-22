Thu 9:40 | Oregon native brings his music (and piano) to scenic spots in the West

Have Steinway, will travel. Hunter Noack is highly proficient on the piano, and he wants to share his music with places that might not get a lot of musical performances. So he tows a Steinway grand piano across the West, performing his music in front of breathtaking scenic backdrops like Mount Shasta and Applegate Lake.

The series is called In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild. The Applegate concert--sold out, sorry--is coming up Sunday, and we take a few moments to visit with Hunter Noack, an Oregon native, about his journeys.