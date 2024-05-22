Thu 9:25 | Health organization puts money into educator housing in Ashland

Weight, heart rate, blood pressure... these are all measures for our health. But there are plenty more health measurements that do not directly affect the human body, like how much it costs to rent housing. It's expensive in much of Southern Oregon, and a continuing problem in recruiting new workers to the region.

AllCare Health, which provides Oregon Health Plan (Medicaid) services in Jackson and Josephine Counties, puts money into housing in its service area. And it recently granted $177,500 to the Ashland School District, to help the district build and renovate housing for education workers.

Julie Akins, AllCare's Senior Director of Housing, returns to talk about the plans for the grant, and where other grants might go.