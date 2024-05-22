© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Housing
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Health organization puts money into educator housing in Ashland

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 22, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Weight, heart rate, blood pressure... these are all measures for our health. But there are plenty more health measurements that do not directly affect the human body, like how much it costs to rent housing. It's expensive in much of Southern Oregon, and a continuing problem in recruiting new workers to the region.

AllCare Health, which provides Oregon Health Plan (Medicaid) services in Jackson and Josephine Counties, puts money into housing in its service area. And it recently granted $177,500 to the Ashland School District, to help the district build and renovate housing for education workers.

Julie Akins, AllCare's Senior Director of Housing, returns to talk about the plans for the grant, and where other grants might go.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
