Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Conversations that could save a life: The New Drug Talk Oregon

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 21, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

A couple that lost a child to a drug overdose is determined to prevent other families from sharing their fate. The nonprofit Song for Charlie is the result, and its campaign The New Drug Talk now has an Oregon component.

As the name implies, the campaign is a guide for parents to talk to their children about the drugs on the streets now, with a heavy emphasis on fentanyl. We get further details on the campaign and its approaches from Jennifer Epstein, The New Drug Talk Oregon Program Lead, and Heather Jeffris, Executive Director at the Oregon Council for Behavioral Health.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
