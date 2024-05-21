Wed 9 AM | Conversations that could save a life: The New Drug Talk Oregon

A couple that lost a child to a drug overdose is determined to prevent other families from sharing their fate. The nonprofit Song for Charlie is the result, and its campaign The New Drug Talk now has an Oregon component.

As the name implies, the campaign is a guide for parents to talk to their children about the drugs on the streets now, with a heavy emphasis on fentanyl. We get further details on the campaign and its approaches from Jennifer Epstein, The New Drug Talk Oregon Program Lead, and Heather Jeffris, Executive Director at the Oregon Council for Behavioral Health.