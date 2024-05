If you are determined to expand your musical horizons, the Rogue World Music Festival can help. A lot.

Sounds from all corners of the Earth will be featured over Memorial Day weekend (May 24-27), at venues in Ashland, Talent, and Medford. There's a huge variety in rhythm and melody and language among the featured artists.

Ana Byers, Executive Director of Rogue World Music, returns to the JX with details of the sprawling festival.