Wed 9:25 | Winners, losers, and waiters: JPR News primary post-mortem

The really close races won't be decided for another week, when final ballots arrive. But the general shape of the results of Oregon's primary election will be clear by Wednesday morning. The lack of suspense at the presidential level is the inverse of the excitement over some of the local results, particularly the ballot measures meant to change government structures in Jackson and Josephine Counties.

The JPR News team worked a late night, and we call them in for an early morning, discussing the election results in a special post-election edition of The Debrief.