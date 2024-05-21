© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Winners, losers, and waiters: JPR News primary post-mortem

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 21, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

The really close races won't be decided for another week, when final ballots arrive. But the general shape of the results of Oregon's primary election will be clear by Wednesday morning. The lack of suspense at the presidential level is the inverse of the excitement over some of the local results, particularly the ballot measures meant to change government structures in Jackson and Josephine Counties.

The JPR News team worked a late night, and we call them in for an early morning, discussing the election results in a special post-election edition of The Debrief.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
