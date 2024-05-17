Mon 9:25 | The good in people and society, 'Worth Fighting For'

Everyone has an opinion, and in the Internet age, everyone has a platform. We say the worst things about each other, on a regular basis.

Have we given up on living together, in a society? John Pavlovitz sincerely hopes not... in fact, he offers some ideas on how to make hate and anger with love, to find the things we share as humans that can, perhaps, connect us.

Pavlovitz is a pastor and author, and his latest book is Worth Fighting For: Finding Courage and Compassion When Cruelty Is Trending. The author shares his thinking, and his hopes, in this interview with the JX.