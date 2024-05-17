© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Religion and Spirituality
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | The good in people and society, 'Worth Fighting For'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 17, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Everyone has an opinion, and in the Internet age, everyone has a platform. We say the worst things about each other, on a regular basis.

Have we given up on living together, in a society? John Pavlovitz sincerely hopes not... in fact, he offers some ideas on how to make hate and anger with love, to find the things we share as humans that can, perhaps, connect us.

Pavlovitz is a pastor and author, and his latest book is Worth Fighting For: Finding Courage and Compassion When Cruelty Is Trending. The author shares his thinking, and his hopes, in this interview with the JX.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team