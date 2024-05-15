Thur | 9 AM The Coquille Medford casino plan moves ahead, again

It's been nearly four years since the federal government said no to the Coquille Indian Tribe, denying its request to put a casino on land that the tribe owns in South Medford. The denial did not stick, and in spite of some opposition from other regional tribes, the process has resumed.

Earlier this month we spoke with representatives of the City of Medford, which was once opposed to the casino, but now are neutral.

Next up, Judy Farm, CEO of Tribal One, the Coquille tribe’s economic development arm, and Jen Procter Andrews, the vice-chair of the Coquille Tribe join the JX to talk about the project going forward.

