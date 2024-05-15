© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Thur 9:25 AM |The Oregon Department of Justice Civil Rights Unit launches its “You Belong” campaign

Published May 15, 2024 at 12:11 PM PDT

Oregon has had a Bias Response Hotline since 2020. But even though reports have increased over time, more than doubling between 2020 and 2023, many Oregonians still don't know it exists. A new campaign by the Oregon Department of Justice's Civil Rights Unit aims to change that. The linguistically and culturally inclusive "You Belong" campaign aims to spread awareness about the hotline, which is a critical resource in the fight against bias. Oregon DOJ Director of Civil Rights and Social Justice Fay Stetz-Waters joins the Exchange.

