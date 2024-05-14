© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Helping a major Rogue Valley stream be healthier

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 14, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT
Rogue River Watershed Council via Facebook

We've got steams and other natural areas within our region that are the envy of the world. But they can be better still.

One example is Bear Creek, that major Rogue River tributary that flows from Ashland to Central Point, through the heart of the Rogue Valley. Bear Creek already had water quality issues, then the 2020 Almeda Drive fire burned a lot of the trees that shaded the creek.

Rogue River Watershed Council is embarking on a major restoration project in the area of Lynn Newbry Park in Talent. Project Manager John Speece visits the JX with details of the project and objectives.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
