Wed 9 AM | Helping a major Rogue Valley stream be healthier

We've got steams and other natural areas within our region that are the envy of the world. But they can be better still.

One example is Bear Creek, that major Rogue River tributary that flows from Ashland to Central Point, through the heart of the Rogue Valley. Bear Creek already had water quality issues, then the 2020 Almeda Drive fire burned a lot of the trees that shaded the creek.

Rogue River Watershed Council is embarking on a major restoration project in the area of Lynn Newbry Park in Talent. Project Manager John Speece visits the JX with details of the project and objectives.

