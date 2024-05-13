© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts & Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | SOU stages a musical production of Shakespeare's 'Pericles'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 13, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
darksouls1
/
Pixabay

It's just one of those stories: a guy leaves home to avoid his potential death, gets in a shipwreck, enters a jousting tournament in his new land, and wins the tournament and the hand of the king's daughter.

Wait, there's more... a lot more. A new production of Pericles at Southern Oregon University's Oregon Center for the Arts is also set to music.

David McCandless from the SOU faculty directs; we hear from him and from one of the student actors in the show, which runs May 16th through 26th.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team