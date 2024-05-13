Tue 9:40 | SOU stages a musical production of Shakespeare's 'Pericles'

It's just one of those stories: a guy leaves home to avoid his potential death, gets in a shipwreck, enters a jousting tournament in his new land, and wins the tournament and the hand of the king's daughter.

Wait, there's more... a lot more. A new production of Pericles at Southern Oregon University's Oregon Center for the Arts is also set to music.

David McCandless from the SOU faculty directs; we hear from him and from one of the student actors in the show, which runs May 16th through 26th.

