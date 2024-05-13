Tue 9:00 AM | Celebrating 10 Years of GMO-Free Jackson County

This May marks the 10th anniversary of successfully passing Oregon’s Measure 15-119, creating Jackson County’s GMO-free Seed Sanctuary. Jackson County is one of the only places in this country to have created and successfully defended a county-wide ban on GMO crops. Our Family Farms is hosting its first annual Save Our Seeds Day to celebrate local, GMO-Free seeds. Elise Higley, President of Our Family Farms, joins the Jefferson Exchange.

