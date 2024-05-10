© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 9 AM | Nonprofit proposes a different way of looking at the BLM timberlands of Western Oregon

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 10, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

The so-called "O&C lands" of Western Oregon have long been a focus of contention. They are lands once given by the federal government to the Oregon & California Railroad (O&C), taken back by the feds, then managed under law by the federal Bureau of Land Management.

The bone of contention comes from the sharing of timber receipts from those lands with the 18 O&C counties, which puts pressure on those lands to produce timber.

The nonprofit Forest Bridges proposes bringing the multiple sides of the debate together, to agree on timber cutting methods, and--more importantly--which land to include in the timber base. Forest Bridges Executive Director Denise Barrett gives us an interview with an overview.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
