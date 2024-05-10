Mon 9 AM | Nonprofit proposes a different way of looking at the BLM timberlands of Western Oregon

The so-called "O&C lands" of Western Oregon have long been a focus of contention. They are lands once given by the federal government to the Oregon & California Railroad (O&C), taken back by the feds, then managed under law by the federal Bureau of Land Management.

The bone of contention comes from the sharing of timber receipts from those lands with the 18 O&C counties, which puts pressure on those lands to produce timber.

The nonprofit Forest Bridges proposes bringing the multiple sides of the debate together, to agree on timber cutting methods, and--more importantly--which land to include in the timber base. Forest Bridges Executive Director Denise Barrett gives us an interview with an overview.

