xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.

That's just one of the stories covered by JPR News reporters in a typically busy week. They gather in the JX studio to add some details to the week's issues and events, and what it took to cover them.

Our panel consists of JPR News Director Erik Neumann, and at least some of the following: Jane Vaughan, Kelby McIntosh, Justin Higginbottom, and Roman Battaglia. LINK HERE