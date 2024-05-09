Fri 9:40 AM |Mental Health Matters and the value of youth mentoring

Rogue Valley Mentoringknows that close relationships with caring adults help foster resiliency and help mitigate the effects of childhood trauma.

The organization works to provide consistent support to young people through mentors who encourage positive development.

Mental Health Matters host Andra Hollenbeck of NAMI-Southern Oregon speaks with Rogue Valley Mentoring programs Director, Kat DeCayette about the value of youth mentoring for young people and their communities.

