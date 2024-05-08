Thu 9 AM|OSF relaunches school outreach program

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival has relaunched its school outreach program, which takes actors and teaching artists to schools across the west coast to perform and teach young people about theatre and Shakespeare. OSF founder Angus Bowmer started this program over 40 years ago with one simple goal: to bring Shakespeare into as many schools as possible. The program was paused during the pandemic. Associate Director of Education, Kirsten Giroux and actor Tyrone Wilson join the JX to talk more in depth about the program and its importance in shaping how young people perceive Shakespeare and theater.