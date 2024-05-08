© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM|OSF relaunches school outreach program

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 8, 2024 at 4:21 PM PDT
A performance at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival's showcase stage at the
Kim Budd
/
Oregon Shakespeare Festival
A performance at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival's showcase stage at the Allen Elizabethan Theatre

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival has relaunched its school outreach program, which takes actors and teaching artists to schools across the west coast to perform and teach young people about theatre and Shakespeare. OSF founder Angus Bowmer started this program over 40 years ago with one simple goal: to bring Shakespeare into as many schools as possible. The program was paused during the pandemic. Associate Director of Education, Kirsten Giroux and actor Tyrone Wilson join the JX to talk more in depth about the program and its importance in shaping how young people perceive Shakespeare and theater.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
