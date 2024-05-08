Thu 9:25| Above the Trees, film features a lot of Rogue Valley talent

Ashland has long been the site of many film projects, and was once named a “best place to live and work as a moviemaker, by Movie Maker Magazine. It's the home of the Ashland Independent Film Festival, Southern Oregon University's Digital Cinema program, and the location of films such as Wild and Coraline. Above the Trees, a new film set in Ashland, not only features some recognizable Ashland locales, but some recognizable Ashland faces and voices. The film's director, Gary Lundgren, and its star, JPR's Danielle Kelly join the Exchange to talk about the movie's upcoming premier and its many ties to the community.

