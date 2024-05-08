© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25| Above the Trees, film features a lot of Rogue Valley talent

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 8, 2024 at 4:02 PM PDT

Ashland has long been the site of many film projects, and was once named a "best place to live and work as a moviemaker, by Movie Maker Magazine. It's the home of the Ashland Independent Film Festival, Southern Oregon University's Digital Cinema program, and the location of films such as Wild and Coraline. Above the Trees, a new film set in Ashland, not only features some recognizable Ashland locales, but some recognizable Ashland faces and voices. The film's director, Gary Lundgren, and its star, JPR's Danielle Kelly join the Exchange to talk about the movie's upcoming premier and its many ties to the community.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
