Seafood butchery program in Oregon Coast high schools can help local industry

The Oregon Coast is known for its abundant seafood, but most of the fish that's caught is is shipped out of state. Oregon Ocean Cluster Initiative (OCI) is looking to keep more seafood local and help local entrepreneurs build seafood processing operations. To do this work the Oregon Coast needs to ensure there is a strong and skilled workforce for the future of this industry.

The OCI High School Seafood Butchery Pilot Program is a major step towards this goal. With funding help from the Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County, the program is now being deployed at six coastal high schools.

Maggie Michaels, the program director, and Lynee Jacks, Industry Communications Coordinator for the Oregon Coast Visitors Association join to talk about the program.