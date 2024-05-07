© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Mining company stakes multiple claims on Eight Dollar Mountain in Illinois Valley

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 7, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

There is a history of nickel mining in the region, and there may be a future as well. Several would-be miners and mining companies have expressed interest in different parts of the region, generally west of the I-5 corridor.

Now a Canadian company, Spruce Ridge Resources, has staked 115 mining claims on Eight Dollar Mountain near Selma. Nickel laterite is present on the mountain, and the claims cover much of its west side.

Steven Balch is the President and CEO of Spruce Ridge; he visits with details of his company's plans, and where they go from here.

We hear concerns about the plans in the next segment of the JX.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team