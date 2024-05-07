Wed 9 AM | Mining company stakes multiple claims on Eight Dollar Mountain in Illinois Valley

There is a history of nickel mining in the region, and there may be a future as well. Several would-be miners and mining companies have expressed interest in different parts of the region, generally west of the I-5 corridor.

Now a Canadian company, Spruce Ridge Resources, has staked 115 mining claims on Eight Dollar Mountain near Selma. Nickel laterite is present on the mountain, and the claims cover much of its west side.

Steven Balch is the President and CEO of Spruce Ridge; he visits with details of his company's plans, and where they go from here.

We hear concerns about the plans in the next segment of the JX.