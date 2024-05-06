© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
History
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | New book celebrates work of photographer who documented Asian Americans

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 6, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

People were generally not using the term "Asian American" when Corky Lee started taking pictures of that community, in New York City's Chinatown. Over the next five decades, he documented Asian Americans celebrating life and countering racism all over the country.

Lee died in 2021, and now some of his best work is highlighted in the book Corky Lee's Asian America: Fifty Years of Photographic Justice. Columbia University history professor Mae Ngai, one of the book's editors, visits the JX to give radio descriptions of the work, and to talk about Corky Lee's impact.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
