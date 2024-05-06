Tue 9:25 | May is Wildfire Awareness Month

It's that time of year again. Just as there's a promise of April showers and May flowers, there's also the promise of a fire season this year. Some parts of the region are already putting industrial fire precautions into place in the forests.

May is Wildfire Awareness Month, and the Oregon Department of Forestry is putting out its annual warnings to get people and their property ready for the dry, hot days ahead. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope joins the JX to talk about wildfire prevention, safety, and creating a defensible space around your home.