Tue 9:25 | May is Wildfire Awareness Month

The Jefferson Exchange

May is Wildfire Awareness Month

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 6, 2024

It's that time of year again. Just as there's a promise of April showers and May flowers, there's also the promise of a fire season this year. Some parts of the region are already putting industrial fire precautions into place in the forests.

May is Wildfire Awareness Month, and the Oregon Department of Forestry is putting out its annual warnings to get people and their property ready for the dry, hot days ahead. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope joins the JX to talk about wildfire prevention, safety, and creating a defensible space around your home.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
